Nelson Mandela Bay Metro fails to verify more than 8,000 assets

Councillors question effectiveness of city’s standard operating procedures

By Andisa Bonani - 24 February 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is unable to account for more than 8,000 of its assets, an issue that left councillors wondering whether the city’s standard operating procedures actually worked.

This was revealed in a report tabled at the human resources and corporate administration standing committee meeting on Thursday...

