Nelson Mandela Bay Metro fails to verify more than 8,000 assets
Councillors question effectiveness of city’s standard operating procedures
By Andisa Bonani - 24 February 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is unable to account for more than 8,000 of its assets, an issue that left councillors wondering whether the city’s standard operating procedures actually worked.
This was revealed in a report tabled at the human resources and corporate administration standing committee meeting on Thursday...
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro fails to verify more than 8,000 assets
Councillors question effectiveness of city’s standard operating procedures
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is unable to account for more than 8,000 of its assets, an issue that left councillors wondering whether the city’s standard operating procedures actually worked.
This was revealed in a report tabled at the human resources and corporate administration standing committee meeting on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News