Nelson Mandela Bay adventurer sails deltas of Senegal
Places dismissed as dangerous are often the most beautiful and hospitable, says Jay Beaufort

By Guy Rogers - 24 February 2023
A young man from Nelson Mandela Bay is enjoying the adventure of his life, sailing the seas and rivers of West Africa on a mission to “travel the planet in a sustainable way”.
Jay Beaufort, 33, who is travelling with his Portuguese girlfriend on a yacht called Amanzi, said on Thursday the places dismissed as dangerous were often the most beautiful and hospitable...
