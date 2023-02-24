×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lion on the loose in North West is shot

24 February 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
A lion on the loose has been shot in North West.
A lion on the loose has been shot in North West.
Image: Nadine Dreyer

A lioness that escaped on Wednesday as it was being transported from one game farm to another in the North West has been shot. 

Jerry Matebesi, North West economic development, environment and conservation spokesperson, confirmed on Friday the lioness has been located and shot.

“The lioness was discovered by a farmer in the Piet Plessis area. The farmer identified the lioness this morning [Friday] and called the owner.

“As the lioness was roaming within a residential area, the farm owner took a decision to shoot her,” said Matebesi.

The lioness escaped while being transported from the Leeubosch Game Farm, through Setlagole and Stella, to another game farm in Tlakgameng. 

The department said it was thankful no-one was harmed.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read