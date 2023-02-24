×

Financial Action Task Force greylists South Africa

International financial crime watchdog adds SA and Nigeria to its grey list of countries under special scrutiny

By Tassilo Hummel - 24 February 2023
The Financial Action Task Force on Friday said it was adding South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of countries. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/WELCOMIA

International financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday said it was adding South Africa and Nigeria to its so-called grey list of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation that underpins the fight against money-laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.

