News

Solar panel tax break for households

Rebate of 25% of cost of panels kicks in from next month

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 23 February 2023

With the walls closing in and load-shedding playing havoc with the economy, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced measures that will not only absorb more than half of Eskom’s R423bn debt but also grant tax breaks for businesses and homes investing in renewable energy.

The debt relief for Eskom comes with conditions but the tax breaks announced due to the energy crisis come at a crucial point with 207 days recorded of load-shedding in 2022...

