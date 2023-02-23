Shenice Jonathan murder accused ‘was covered in blood’ — girlfriend
Gqeberha court hears shocking evidence in trial of young man arrested over brutal slaying of single mother
Bloodied clothes and a blood-drenched knife was what the girlfriend of the man accused of murdering Shenice Jonathan witnessed on the night of the killing.
Jonathan’s horrific killing 2½ years ago sent shock waves through Schauderville, in Gqeberha’s northern areas...
Shenice Jonathan murder accused ‘was covered in blood’ — girlfriend
Gqeberha court hears shocking evidence in trial of young man arrested over brutal slaying of single mother
Court reporter
Bloodied clothes and a blood-drenched knife was what the girlfriend of the man accused of murdering Shenice Jonathan witnessed on the night of the killing.
Jonathan’s horrific killing 2½ years ago sent shock waves through Schauderville, in Gqeberha’s northern areas...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News