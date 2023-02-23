×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay gets R348m shot in arm

Water crisis relief fund to be used to fix leaks, upgrade a bulk pipeline and treatment works and for borehole exploration

By Andisa Bonani - 23 February 2023

Millions of rand are coming to Nelson Mandela Bay through a water crisis relief fund that will mainly be used to refurbish infrastructure.

This is according to the Division of Revenue Bill released by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday during his 2023/2024 budget speech...

