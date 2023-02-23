Jeffreys Bay stock theft unit searches for missing pups, sheep

The Jeffreys Bay stock theft and endangered species unit has appealed to the community for assistance to trace two puppies and some sheep stolen from a farm in Humansdorp earlier this month.
The incident is believed to have taken place between February 15 and 19.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that on February 15 a farmer had left two Anatolian shepherd puppies, both just two months old, with the sheep in a kraal on his farm, Seekoei Rivier.
“The kraal is about 3km from his house. When he returned on February 19, he found that the pups and some sheep were missing.
“The pups’ faces are a dark grey or black with a white spot on their noses. Their bodies are either brown or beige.
“Anyone who can assist in tracing these animals, or may know the whereabouts of the pups, is asked to contact the [police],” Naidu said.
