Eighty-year-old church latest target of vandals
Thousands in damages and for what? A few hundred rand worth of copper
By Roslyn Baatjies - 23 February 2023
For the R500 worth of copper stolen by vandals, it will cost an 80-year-old church in the northern areas about R5,000 to repair the damages.
Vandals had started removing the copper from the front doors of St James Roman Catholic Church in Brown Street, Schauderville, on Sunday night, and on Monday they returned to finish the job...
