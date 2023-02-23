×

Child sex ring trial: Ackerman reprimanded for outburst in court

23 February 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Andre Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg high court.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The Johannesburg high court reprimanded Andre Gerhard Ackerman on Thursday for an outburst as a police officer was testifying.

Ackerman is accused of a raft of charges including sexually exploiting young boys and distributing child porn. He has pleaded not guilty.

W/O Hendrik du Plessis from the serial and electronic crime investigation unit was on the stand on Thursday.

He testified that a minor from the Free State had arrived in Johannesburg to live with Ackerman, who ran a massage parlour.

The minor alleged he fell asleep on a bed during a massage lesson by Ackerman and woke up to find Ackerman performing oral sex on him.

To this, Ackerman retorted “bulls**t”.

Prosecutor Valencia Dube complained to the judge that Ackerman was interjecting while the witness was testifying.

Judge Ismael Mohamed told Ackerman: “One more outburst like this, then you will sit downstairs and the trial will go on in your absence.”

Mohamed said if Ackerman had anything to say he should lift his hand. Interjections would not be tolerated.

“This is not a shebeen,” the judge said. 

