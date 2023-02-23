×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Child porn accused breached bail conditions to move back home

Father was living with children and mother despite not being allowed anywhere near house

Premium
23 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Two years after a Gqeberha father was granted bail after he allegedly posted pornographic pictures of his twin daughters online, he was back home, living with the children and their mother.

This was despite his explicitly not being allowed anywhere near the house...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read