Child porn accused breached bail conditions to move back home
Father was living with children and mother despite not being allowed anywhere near house
Two years after a Gqeberha father was granted bail after he allegedly posted pornographic pictures of his twin daughters online, he was back home, living with the children and their mother.
This was despite his explicitly not being allowed anywhere near the house...
Child porn accused breached bail conditions to move back home
Father was living with children and mother despite not being allowed anywhere near house
Court reporter
Two years after a Gqeberha father was granted bail after he allegedly posted pornographic pictures of his twin daughters online, he was back home, living with the children and their mother.
This was despite his explicitly not being allowed anywhere near the house...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News