×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Budget 2023: CEOs of top food retailers want government to rethink diesel fuel levy refund

By TIMESLIVE - 23 February 2023
Retailers are spending billions on diesel to run generators during load-shedding. File photo.
Retailers are spending billions on diesel to run generators during load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone, Spar CEO Mike Bosman and Shoprite Checkers CEO Pieter Engelbrecht have implored the government to reconsider its decision on the diesel fuel refund levy. 

“The government has accepted the logic that the food industry should not be penalised for the energy crisis but has only done half the job,” they said in a joint statement on Thursday.   

“Our supermarkets are on the front line in keeping the lights on and the shelves and chillers stacked for customers during load-shedding. It is costing us billions of rand in diesel to fuel our emergency generators.” 

They said while “doing our best” to absorb as much of this additional cost as possible, rather than pass it onto the public, “we cannot do so indefinitely”. 

“We urgently ask the government to look again and extend the refund to retailers,” they added, warning that stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods could not be guaranteed unless the load-shedding crisis was urgently addressed.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read