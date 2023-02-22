A planned shutdown for taxis in the Garden Route and Western Cape on Wednesday, which would have left thousands of commuters stranded, has been called off.
The decision to call off the strike was taken late on Tuesday after a meeting between the executive of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), Western Cape provincial leadership, premier Alan Winde, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Western Cape minister of mobility Ricardo Mackenzie.
In a media release, Santaco general secretary Elryno Saaiers said they had elected to call off the provincial stayaway due to the progress made in the meeting.
Before the strike was cancelled, Uncedo Taxi Association in the Garden Route district had also issued a notice to commuters, informing them of their decision to join the strike.
Uncedo Taxi Association chair in Knysna, Mandla Khololo, said they were told by their leadership in Cape Town that the taxi shutdown had been called off.
“However, I do not have information concerning the decision that was made in the meeting regarding the grievances of the taxi drivers, but I am convinced that a decision that favours all parties was reached,” Khololo said.
The complaints from Santaco included the continued impounding of minibus taxis, as well as the alleged marginalisation of the taxi industry in the issuing of operating licences.
Cape Town recently lifted the moratorium on metered taxi operating licences, saying it would result in more than 2,000 new operating licences for e-hailing providers.
Andile Khanyi, secretary of Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association in the Western Cape, said it would soon issue a statement on the agreement between Santaco and the Western Cape government.
“As soon as the leadership informs us of the decisions taken, and give us the go-ahead, we will inform the public,” Khanyi said.
HeraldLIVE
Taxi strike called off at 11th hour
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
