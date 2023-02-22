Northern Alliance threat leaves Bay coalition on shaky ground
By Andisa Bonani - 22 February 2023
A threat by the Northern Alliance to withdraw from the ruling coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay is still on the cards despite a coalition management committee meeting called at the 11th hour to iron out issues with the party.
Northern Alliance threat leaves Bay coalition on shaky ground
Opposition parties circling because DA-led government’s wafer-thin majority makes it vulnerable
A threat by the Northern Alliance to withdraw from the ruling coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay is still on the cards despite a coalition management committee meeting called at the 11th hour to iron out issues with the party.
A crack in the coalition emerged on Monday when the Northern Alliance threatened to pull out after a proposal brought by the party’s president, Gary van Niekerk, that it was claimed would end load-shedding was ignored...
