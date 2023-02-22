Hands off our teachers — parents, pupils shut Nelson Mandela Bay school
By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 February 2023
“Los ons onderwysers uit” — leave our teachers alone — this was the heart-wrenching call by pupils, some as young as five years old.
Frustrated over the looming redeployment of two teachers, classes were brought to a standstill at Greenville Primary School in Bethelsdorp on Tuesday as parents protested outside the school’s gates...
