Gelvandale residents learn importance of working for a living
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 February 2023
With a desire to help the community where he was raised, a northern areas pastor launched the Work for a Living (W4AL) Centre and is already helping dozens of residents prepare for the working world.
Jobs seekers and those already employed can now benefit from the skills advancement training by the Gelvandale leg of the W4AL centre at Chapman Secondary School...
Gelvandale residents learn importance of working for a living
With a desire to help the community where he was raised, a northern areas pastor launched the Work for a Living (W4AL) Centre and is already helping dozens of residents prepare for the working world.
Jobs seekers and those already employed can now benefit from the skills advancement training by the Gelvandale leg of the W4AL centre at Chapman Secondary School...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
Politics