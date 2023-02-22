Former police officer testifies in own defence in gang-related trial
Ashlyn Camphor, 30, and co-accused Duwayne Williams, 29, face a total of 12 charges, including double murder
A former K9 Unit police officer facing a slew of charges including double murder, attempted murder, and the possession of drugs and explosives, took to the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where he vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Ashlyn Camphor, 30, and his co-accused Duwayne Williams, 29, face a total of 12 charges, including two counts of contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act, as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...
Court reporter
