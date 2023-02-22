×

News

Former police officer testifies in own defence in gang-related trial

Ashlyn Camphor, 30, and co-accused Duwayne Williams, 29, face a total of 12 charges, including double murder

22 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A former K9 Unit police officer facing a slew of charges including double murder, attempted murder, and the possession of drugs and explosives, took to the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where he vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Ashlyn Camphor, 30, and his co-accused Duwayne Williams, 29, face a total of 12 charges, including two counts of contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act, as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

