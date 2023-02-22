Family wait for RDP home for nine years
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 22 February 2023
It was in 2014 when a couple were moved to a temporary relocation area (TRA) by the Knysna human settlements department to stay in a shack while they waited for the handover of their RDP house in Dam Se Bos South...
Family wait for RDP home for nine years
It was in 2014 when a couple were moved to a temporary relocation area (TRA) by the Knysna human settlements department to stay in a shack while they waited for the handover of their RDP house in Dam Se Bos South...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
Politics