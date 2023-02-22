The eThekwini municipality has blamed an alleged copper thief for a widespread power outage in Isipingo, south of Durban, after he was electrocuted at a substation on Monday.
Electrocuted 'copper thief' blamed for power outage in south Durban
Image: eThekwini Municipality
The eThekwini municipality has blamed an alleged copper thief for a widespread power outage in Isipingo, south of Durban, after he was electrocuted at a substation on Monday.
According to the municipality, the man's body was discovered by technicians at the substation.
“This was after Isipingo and surrounding areas were affected by a power outage due to vandalism at the substation.
“City technicians were responding to an outage affecting residents of Isipingo and surrounding areas when they discovered extensive damage at the substation.
“An electrocuted body was also discovered. The deceased is believed to have been a copper thief.
The municipality said on Wednesday technicians have been working to restore power to affected areas.
“The city condemns the theft of copper cables as it loses millions of rand every year.
“Residents are also subjected to constant blackouts because of this. Officials will continue to intensify raids to combat cable theft around the city.”
In response to the city's Facebook post, some residents said they felt no pity for the dead man.
“It is hard to feel pity for thieves. The consequences of their actions are far-reaching,” said one resident.
Another said: “Just for a quick sale he lost his life and everyone else suffered in the process due to the power outage.”
