BUDGET 2023 | R13bn in tax relief through solar power rebate

Homeowners and business intending to invest in rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy sources to escape load-shedding will soon benefit from tax breaks.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his budget speech that households could claim up to R15,000 in tax rebates starting from March 1 for installation costs of photovoltaic rooftop solar panels.
The Budget Review said the tax rebate would aid South Africa’s just energy transition, as Eskom continues to prioritise its coal-powered fleet and spending on diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines in its uphill battle to keep the lights on.
With the utility having implemented crippling stage 6 load-shedding after a breakdown of numerous generating units, many households and businesses are looking at other alternative power sources to keep the lights going.
