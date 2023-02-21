Women’s cricket trailblazer savours St George’s Park magic
Watching SA taking on the Aussies was special for Dr Ronel Gowar
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 February 2023
It all came full circle for Dr Ronel Gowar as she watched Tazmin Brits club a six over long-on at a cheering St George’s Park stadium at the weekend.
Despite SA eventually falling to Australia by six wickets, a women’s tournament televised worldwide to millions of fans was affirmation of a long-held dream that began when Gowar first put on her pads to play a provincial game for Eastern Province as a high school pupil in 1996...
