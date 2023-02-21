Condolences continued to pour in on Tuesday after the passing of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s aunt, Princess Alice Zulu.
Princess Alice, who turned 100 in November, was the daughter of the departed AmaZulu royalty, King Solomon kaDinuzulu. She was also the sister of the departed King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon, who reigned between 1948 and 1968.
The princess lived at KwaKhangelamankengane palace, where King Misuzulu resides.
News of her death came as the royal family was dealing with concerns about the king's safety and a falling out with some members of his inner circle, which led to the Zulu monarch moving to Phongolo Palace.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Monday sent her condolences on behalf of the provincial government.
“We send our deepest condolences to the Zulu Royal family for we are mindful of what they have gone through since 2020. We pray for the strength of our Royal House and the nation.
“As custodians of culture, customs and heritage, the role of the Zulu Royal family is indispensable in the continuous preservation of moral regeneration, social cohesion and cultural development and trajectory into the future,” said Nomusa-Dube.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his heartfelt condolences on Princess Alice's passing.
TimesLIVE
Princess Alice, senior member of the Zulu royal family, dies aged 100
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
