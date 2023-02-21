He said taking a video and sharing it on social media cannot be a “normal response” to crime.
‘Police alone will not be able to drive out crime’: Cele hits back at stats criticisms
Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement officials alone are not able to curb crime, calling on communities to take charge and be allies of safety.
This week the minister came under fire after quarterly statistics showed an increase in crime rates from October to December 2022.
Several opposition parties reiterated their call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe Cele.
“Police alone will not be able to drive out criminality in our streets, alleyways, homes, schools and places of leisure and worship. We call on communities to take charge and be allies in safety,” Cele told SABC News.
“While the police service will continue to improve services and continue to arrest perpetrators of crime, there is a deeper need for prevention of crime, which is the responsibility of all government departments.”
He said taking a video and sharing it on social media cannot be a “normal response” to crime.
“It remains a betrayal of humanity to look away and ignore abuse and violence against anyone, let alone women, children and other vulnerable groups in society,” said Cele.
“Taking a video on your cellphone and sharing it on social media cannot be a normal response to a pandemic the country is grappling with.
“When you see something, say something and do something. Information from communities is crucial and can assist police investigations.”
According to the quarterly crime statistics, murders increased by 10% over three months late last year. There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December.
Arguments, road rage and provocation were the top causes, followed by vigilantism, revenge, robbery and gang-related crimes, most of which were recorded in the Western Cape.
Most murders were committed in public spaces, residences and liquor outlets, and on buses.
KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of murders (1,821), followed by Gauteng with 1,721 and the Eastern Cape with 1,501. The Western Cape recorded 1,198 murders and other provinces fewer than 500 each.
