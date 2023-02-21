Murder accused to stand trial in May after lawyer falls ill
The trial of two people who allegedly killed an elderly Walmer man and then went on staying in his house with his corpse, was postponed on Tuesday after it emerged that one of the lawyers had been booked off sick.
Asheekha Abrahams, 32, and Kristen Goeda, 40, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where they face a slew of charges...
Murder accused to stand trial in May after lawyer falls ill
Court reporter
