Despatch’s sweet taste of wholesomeness
Young Mandlenkosi Bill’s raisin loaves are selling like um ... hot cakes
“The taste of sweetness” is the catchy slogan daring Despatch entrepreneur Mandlenkosi Bill uses to market his delicious raisin bread.
After finishing grade 12 at Marymount Secondary School in Mosel, Kariega, in 2021, Bill, 19, dreamt up big plans to woo future investors...
Despatch’s sweet taste of wholesomeness
Young Mandlenkosi Bill’s raisin loaves are selling like um ... hot cakes
Reporter
“The taste of sweetness” is the catchy slogan daring Despatch entrepreneur Mandlenkosi Bill uses to market his delicious raisin bread.
After finishing grade 12 at Marymount Secondary School in Mosel, Kariega, in 2021, Bill, 19, dreamt up big plans to woo future investors...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News