Cut water use or face outages in these parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

By Herald Reporter - 21 February 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay’s drought crisis joint operating centre has opted to reduce water abstractions to the allocated levels — which will lead to outages in some areas — in an effort to preserve the resource.

The outages in 19 areas will be on an ongoing basis should consumption not be reduced as the city’s combined dam levels dropped on Monday to just 12.38%...

