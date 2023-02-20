Treasury grant money unspent as many live in squalor
Just four months left to allocate almost R270m meant for upgrading of informal settlements
By Andisa Bonani - 20 February 2023
The human settlements directorate in Nelson Mandela Bay is scrambling to spend its remaining cash disbursement from the National Treasury meant for the upgrading of informal settlements in the city.
The city received R334m from the national government’s Informal Settlement Upgrading Partnership Grant (ISUPG) to spend in the 2022/2023 financial year...
