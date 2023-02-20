Under balmy skies at the famous Port Elizabeth Golf Course, teams drove, chipped and putted their way to the clubhouse, where a beaming Smile Foundation chief executive Kim Robertson Smith accepted a cheque for R150,000 that will soon make a huge difference in the lives of local children.
HeraldLIVE
Now more children will have every reason to smile
Image: SUPPLIED
Under balmy skies at the famous Port Elizabeth Golf Course, teams drove, chipped and putted their way to the clubhouse, where a beaming Smile Foundation chief executive Kim Robertson Smith accepted a cheque for R150,000 that will soon make a huge difference in the lives of local children.
The money was raised through the 28th SPAR Eastern Cape Charity Golf Day.
Since its inception in 1995, the event has been staged at various clubs around the city, including Kariega, Humewood and now “The Hill”.
Over the years the format has changed from a morning and afternoon field to a single one of 30 4-balls.
The day is all about sharing, caring and celebrating the beneficiary — and the Smile Foundation certainly had much to celebrate on Thursday.
“We are going to use the money here in Gqeberha to assist us with our Smile Week later this year, so it’s all going to come back into this community,” Robertson Smith said.
Smile Week is one of the foundation’s most high-profile programmes.
The organisation was started 23 years ago by late former president Nelson Mandela to help children born with cleft lips and palates.
Among its numerous services, it provides parents with special cleft bottles that help children born without a sucking capability to feed.
Milk from these devices is simply squeezed down the child’s throat.
Another programme is Cleft Friends — parent groups that walk the journey with children and their parents to ensure the little ones are placed on a surgery list.
“The sooner we get the surgery done, the better. This is ideally in the first three months,” Robertson Smith said.
While in hospital, children and parents are given toothpaste, toothbrushes, wet wipes and nappies.
Children are also supported by a full medical team, including nurses, doctors, anaesthetists, speech therapists, psychologists and dietitians.
“In the last year, we have assisted 1,000 children.
“It has made a difference to 1,000 kids going to school and not being teased or bullied.”
The Smile Foundation is also placing a stronger focus on its skills transfer programme.
“Dr Chris van der Walt is the plastic surgeon at Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital,” Robertson Smith said.
“At the moment he is training doctors from Frere Hospital in East London and other areas to actually do cleft, lip and palate surgery.
“This means it’s not just the kids who are benefiting, but the doctors too due to the skills transfer and education.
“To have doctors who can learn here and then go into the rural areas and do the surgeries there will make a huge difference because a lot of these kids have to travel really far to get to a main tertiary hospital.”
Robertson Smith, who took the reins of the non-profit 19 months ago, described the partnership with SPAR Eastern Cape as a “match made in heaven” given the retailer’s own All for Smiles campaign.
“When I started seeing the SPAR campaigns coming up with the smiles I asked, ‘how do we become part of this?’.
“I didn’t quite know who to speak to.
“So, when the golf day came about, our hospital co-ordinator Tanya Jackson was able to speak to people here and get us to become part of this collaboration.
“I was blown away. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
SPAR Eastern Cape advertising manager Roseann Shadrach agreed that SPAR’s campaign tied in beautifully with the NPO.
“We have supported the foundation over the years, but never as the golf day beneficiary.
“They enable children to smile again, to be part of the community, and to face the day with confidence.”
HeraldLIVE
