A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Metro Police in the early hours on Monday after he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal firearm.
According to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police acting head, advocate Andrew Moses, officers were patrolling Central at about 4am when they spotted a suspicious looking Volkwagen Polo at the intersection of Rose Street and Western Road.
“Upon searching the vehicle and the male driver, members found a Firecat pistol and magazine.
“The driver could not produce a valid permit for the possession of the firearm and he was taken into custody,” Moses said.
He was detained at the Humewood police station and faces a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.
Moses said the arrest would help make Nelson Mandela Bay a safer place as it prevented further possible criminal activity.
HeraldLIVE
Metro Police recover ‘unlawful’ firearm, magazine
Image: SUPPLIED
A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Metro Police in the early hours on Monday after he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal firearm.
According to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police acting head, advocate Andrew Moses, officers were patrolling Central at about 4am when they spotted a suspicious looking Volkwagen Polo at the intersection of Rose Street and Western Road.
“Upon searching the vehicle and the male driver, members found a Firecat pistol and magazine.
“The driver could not produce a valid permit for the possession of the firearm and he was taken into custody,” Moses said.
He was detained at the Humewood police station and faces a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.
Moses said the arrest would help make Nelson Mandela Bay a safer place as it prevented further possible criminal activity.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News