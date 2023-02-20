From homeless to houseboat — how the Lion of the Lake came to be
Gqeberha friends come up with watertight alternative to life at the mercy of others
You might do a double take when you spot a tiny houseboat floating in the middle of North End Lake, but don’t worry, your eyes are not deceiving you.
It is in fact the Lion of the Lake, under the captaincy of Tashwill Nkili and his first mate Sifiso Kholifuthi — the product of months of research and development to come up with a safer alternative to living on the shores of the lake...
News reporter
