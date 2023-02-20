Floods bring more death and destruction to Eastern Cape
Several drown, homes under water and bridges and roads destroyed by rain
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde and Aphiwe Deklerk - 20 February 2023
Deadly floods again wreaked havoc in many parts of the Eastern Cape, claiming several lives and displacing hundreds of families.
This after their homes were swept away by heavy rains which rocked the province at the weekend. ..
