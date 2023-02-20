Couple, woman shot dead at Motherwell homes, child wounded
By Yolanda Palezweni - 20 February 2023
A husband and wife were shot dead in Motherwell on Sunday shortly after the man arrived home.
Their 13-year-old daughter was shot in the right leg, while two other children were unharmed...
