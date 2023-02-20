×

News

Child, 10, drowns in Wilderness farm dam

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 February 2023
According to the NSRI, the child was swimming with his friends at about 2pm on Sunday when he disappeared under the water
Image: NSRI

Tragedy struck the family of a 10-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon after he drowned in a farm dam inland of Wilderness.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, the child was swimming with his friends at about 2pm when he disappeared under the water.

Lambinon said the NSRI, police divers and medical services responded, and the sea rescue craft Oscar’s Rescue was towed to the scene.

Lambinon said the team located the child on the shore and began CPR.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted, sadly he was declared dead,” he said.

The boy’s body was handed into the care of the government health forensic pathology services.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

