Cape Town riders dominate Herald Cycle Tour
First win in Gqeberha for Van der Bank, second for women’s champ Preen
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 20 February 2023
Cape Town riders took the honours in both the men’s and women’s races at the Herald Cycle Tour road race at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.
Realty Dynamix rider Theuns van der Bank sprinted his way to the finish line, coming in at two hours, 35 minutes and 21 seconds to capture his first-ever Herald Cycle Tour victory...
