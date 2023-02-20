The minister said he spoke to AKA’s father and received a “beautiful” message thanking him.
“The next morning, I was phoned by the family, requesting a few things to be done. I was on the phone with the family until 6pm Saturday when the post-mortem was finished. On Sunday, I spoke at length with AKA’s father.
“Why would I have to go to the crime scene when we have taken on board the family and they are very satisfied?”
Providing an update on the case, Mkhwanazi said details can only be addressed with the family. He said a few people have been interviewed.
“ South Africans know we can’t discuss in detail cases we are investigating, especially because the only people who are supposed to get feedback are the families of the deceased. We can’t tell them through the media what is happening with our investigations.
“We have not arrested anyone yet. We have, however, interviewed a number of people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said the investigation was ongoing.
“We have obtained statements and we have collected cellphones. We have collected videos from CCTV cameras and we have received the ballistic report from forensics,” said Mkhwanazi.
“Viewing of the videos is continuing, and the downloading of cellphones and the analysis of material are continuing. We are putting evidence together to have a solid case.
“The identification of those seen on videos on social media is something that we cannot disclose, but we have an idea who those people might be.”
Bheki Cele explains why he didn’t visit the scene of AKA's murder
Reporter
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Police minister Bheki Cele has cleared the air on why he did not visit the scene of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ murder, saying there was no need for him to go because he has been in contact with the rapper's family.
AKA and his lifelong friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban’s Florida Road on February 10. They were both buried in private funerals at the weekend.
Speaking during the presentation of the quarterly crime stats, Cele said he was on the phone with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on the night of the murder.
“We don’t really go for cameras. There are many places where we go without cameras. Mostly where we go we are invited by communities.
“There was no need to go to this one because when we received the information at 11pm, we were on the phone with the provincial commissioner talking about the team he put together, led by Brig [Vela] Cele, one of the best we have. He is one of the top investigators.”
Cele is the top cop who put Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer in jail.
The minister said he spoke to AKA’s father and received a “beautiful” message thanking him.
“The next morning, I was phoned by the family, requesting a few things to be done. I was on the phone with the family until 6pm Saturday when the post-mortem was finished. On Sunday, I spoke at length with AKA’s father.
“Why would I have to go to the crime scene when we have taken on board the family and they are very satisfied?”
Providing an update on the case, Mkhwanazi said details can only be addressed with the family. He said a few people have been interviewed.
“ South Africans know we can’t discuss in detail cases we are investigating, especially because the only people who are supposed to get feedback are the families of the deceased. We can’t tell them through the media what is happening with our investigations.
“We have not arrested anyone yet. We have, however, interviewed a number of people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said the investigation was ongoing.
“We have obtained statements and we have collected cellphones. We have collected videos from CCTV cameras and we have received the ballistic report from forensics,” said Mkhwanazi.
“Viewing of the videos is continuing, and the downloading of cellphones and the analysis of material are continuing. We are putting evidence together to have a solid case.
“The identification of those seen on videos on social media is something that we cannot disclose, but we have an idea who those people might be.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News