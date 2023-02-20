A LIVING HELL
Kwazakhele residents held captive by fear after string of brazen shootings
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni, Mandilakhe Kwababana and Riaan Marais - 20 February 2023
At the mercy of ruthless killers who storm people’s houses, taverns, and even open fire in the streets in broad daylight, Kwazakhele residents are living in fear and say they feel like prisoners in their own homes.
But they know that locking their doors won’t protect them from the merciless gangs, who simply kick down their doors or shoot through windows...
