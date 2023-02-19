Two men who died in separate incidents in June and November have still not been identified.
Algoa Park police are therefore seeking the community's assistance to trace their next of kin.
In the first incident, police attended to a complaint in June 2022 at Livingstone Hospital where they were informed the person had died after he was brought to hospital.
The deceased was found close to a shopping centre in Uitenhage Road, Missionvale.
He had no visible injuries and an inquest docket was opened for further investigation.
The man’s identity is unknown and his age is between 25 and 30 years old. He has short black hair and a moustache, according to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
In another unrelated case, the body of an unknown man was found on November 5 in Harry Smith Street, Sidwell.
The deceased, believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, had visible injuries to his body.
He was dressed in a grey T- shirt and black tracksuit pants. A murder case was opened for further investigation.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the family of these people, may be able to identify them or can furnish any information relating to their deaths, is urged to contact detective Warrant-Officer Zamikaya Khowa on 041-409-1061, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via the MYSAPSAPP.
All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Two men found dead last year still unidentified
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
HeraldLIVE
