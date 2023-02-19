Tsitsikamma gem perfect for hikers

West from Humansdorp once you see the little peaks on the edge of the Tsitsikamma Mountains, you know you’re getting close to Storms River Village.
The highway draws you in close beneath the peaks and first you cross the Elands River ravine and then the Storms River ravine and before you know it you’re past the Petroport on the right, through the avenue of huge arching indigenous trees, the start of the mighty Tsitsikamma Forest, and turning left into the village.
Tsitsikamma Village Inn is gracious, cool and leafy which is just what we needed on the blisteringly hot day that we arrived.
Besides the lovely grounds, immaculate rooms and sumptuous breakfast (our only meal at the inn), a positive energy seemed to pervade.
Every staff member we dealt with seemed as happy as they were busy and efficient.
The next day, owner/ general manager Chris Sykes shuttled us out along the R102 where we hiked up the short route to Bloukrans Hut on the Tsitsikamma Hiking Trail.
We had hiked two days of the trail the previous year so this time we were going to repeat Bloukrans and then continue east for four more days, sleeping over at a trail hut each night, before arriving back at Storms River Village.
Our plan was stymied by a bad shoe problem suffered by my youngest boy and we ended up only doing three days.
The going was tough but the trail was beautiful and back in the village we enjoyed a shower at the outside ablutions the inn has established to service their Storms River Traverse cyclists, and then sat down for an ice-cold craft beer at the Tsitsikamma Micro Brewery.
The simple things in life are hard to beat.
Tsitsikamma Village Inn can be contacted at 27 (0) 42-281-1711 or info@tsitsikammavillageinn.co.za
HeraldLIVE
