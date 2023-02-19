A joint intervention between KwaDwesi police, the Gqeberha K9 Unit and the flying squad led to the recovery of a hijacked truck and the arrest of a suspect in possession of suspected stolen property.
It is alleged that at about 9.45am on Thursday, a white Isuzu Truck was forced off the road on the N2 near Coega by suspects who pointed a firearm at the driver.
The suspects drove off with the truck.
The driver and his passenger were later dropped off in Mkhwenkwe Street, KwaDwesi.
A case of truck hijacking was opened at the KwaDwesi police station.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, K9 members were busy with patrols in the Ezinyoka area when they noticed people in the street behaving suspiciously.
When they were approached by the police, they dropped the boxes they were carrying and ran away.
“As the members were searching the surrounding houses for suspected stolen property looted from the hijacked truck, they arrested one suspect, aged 28, who had several pairs of brand new shoes hidden in the shack.
The hijacked truck was impounded for further investigation.
Police also recovered shoes, linen, cigarettes and liquor that had been stolen from the truck.
The suspect was detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.
“The investigation is ongoing and the arrested suspect will appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday.”
HeraldLIVE
Man arrested after truck hijacking near Coega
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
