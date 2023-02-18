Implement railway safety bill speedily for economic spin-offs, residents tell portfolio committee

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have urged the transport portfolio committee to ensure the speedy implementation of the railway safety bill as it has the potential to unlock economic spin-offs for the region and the country.
“The committee concluded the first of three public hearings in Gqeberha [on Friday], with the bill receiving overwhelming support from residents. The majority of participants highlighted that the high cost of travelling has a negative impact on the financial wellbeing of many poor households, with low safety standards and unreliability of the railway services leaving many people unable to choose their preferred mode of transport,” said committee chairperson Lisa Mangcu.
“The participants told the committee safer railway services will result in many people returning to trains, saving a majority of poor people from the burden of daily unaffordable transport costs.
“They said a safer railway system will have a positive economic effect on many fronts and will reduce the maintenance cost of the road infrastructure, which is damaged daily by cargo trucks,” he added.
Furthermore, participants said transporting goods by rail will save companies money and alleviate congestion on roads, reducing accidents.
They called for the implementation of the bill to be fast-tracked, with clear timelines, and for railway safety inspectors to be empowered to work around the clock. They want close collaboration between inspectors and the police to ensure safety of commuters and rail infrastructure.
“Many participants bemoaned the escalating vandalism and theft of rail infrastructure that destroys the railway system. Based on that, a call was made by participants for the re-establishment of the railway police which, they said, maintained the highest levels of safety on trains and at stations,” said Mangcu.
Some participants called for the reversal of the decision to ban traders from operating on the trains, arguing that it hampers the creation of economic opportunities and the fight against rising unemployment.
On Saturday, the committee will visit Adelaide in the Amathole district municipality.
TimesLIVE
Implement railway safety bill speedily for economic spin-offs, residents tell portfolio committee
Image: Antonio Muchave
