Artwork of 150 children lines Red Location Museum’s broken windows
Moved by the sight of children playing in the streets of New Brighton, Red Location project manager Lungelo Ngabaza held his second annual art exhibition at the Red Location Museum on Friday.
The art work was displayed on the museum’s broken glass windows as a means of exhibiting to the community how the multimillion-rand facility could benefit them and their children...
Artwork of 150 children lines Red Location Museum’s broken windows
General Reporter
Moved by the sight of children playing in the streets of New Brighton, Red Location project manager Lungelo Ngabaza held his second annual art exhibition at the Red Location Museum on Friday.
The art work was displayed on the museum’s broken glass windows as a means of exhibiting to the community how the multimillion-rand facility could benefit them and their children...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News