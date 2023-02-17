Why Gauteng provincial government asked for special funeral for AKA

The rapper was assassinated outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant last Friday night. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.
Explaining how the process works, Mhaga said after identifying a person as someone perceived to be worthy of a state funeral, the premier writes to the president and gives his reasons.
“But the discretion is purely on the president and it is a decision which all of us ought to respect,” he said.
The special provincial funeral is divided into two categories and can be provided to an outstanding or distinguished person on request to the president by the premier of the province.
According to the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy manual of 2016, category 1 entails prescribed police ceremonial honours while category two entails elements of police ceremonial honours.
Category one can generally be provided to an outstanding person specifically designated by the president on request by the premier of a province. Category two is generally provided to a distinguished person specifically designated by the president on request by a premier.
In terms of specifications for insignia, symbols, funeral and memorial services, the manual states that for a category one special provincial official funeral the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — a day before the burial or cremation until the evening of the day of the burial or cremation.
For category two, the national flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — on the day of the burial or cremation until that evening.
Some of the public figures in the industry who have recently been given a special provincial funeral are traditional music icon Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni in 2022, celebrated actor-playwright Winston Ntshona in August 2018 and musician Ray Phiri in 2017.
Ntshona was a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his excellent contribution to theatre and the arts scene in SA.
Former president Jacob Zuma declared the special provincial official funeral for Ray Phiri, a musician and legendary composer, when he died in July 2017. According to the Presidency at the time, Phiri was an internationally acclaimed music legend who contributed immensely to the advancement of the creative arts in SA. Phiri was also honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his sterling contribution to the SA music industry and the successful use of arts as an instrument of social transformation.
Ramaphosa's denial of a state funeral for AKA does not prevent the province from honouring him.
Lesufi said the provincial government would honour AKA by providing law- enforcement personnel, a gravesite at Heroes Acre and a flag for his casket.
“We feel a person of AKA’s stature must receive some form of honour. We will ensure his funeral is befitting.”
TimesLIVE
Why Gauteng provincial government asked for special funeral for AKA
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
The contribution of murdered South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes to Gauteng and the music industry are two of the reasons the provincial government asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant the artist a special provincial funeral.
The premier's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, told TimesLIVE that Panyaza Lesufi felt AKA needed to be honoured in terms of what the industry perceived and an understanding of his contribution to society.
Ramaphosa denied the request.
The rapper was assassinated outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant last Friday night. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.
Explaining how the process works, Mhaga said after identifying a person as someone perceived to be worthy of a state funeral, the premier writes to the president and gives his reasons.
“But the discretion is purely on the president and it is a decision which all of us ought to respect,” he said.
The special provincial funeral is divided into two categories and can be provided to an outstanding or distinguished person on request to the president by the premier of the province.
According to the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy manual of 2016, category 1 entails prescribed police ceremonial honours while category two entails elements of police ceremonial honours.
Category one can generally be provided to an outstanding person specifically designated by the president on request by the premier of a province. Category two is generally provided to a distinguished person specifically designated by the president on request by a premier.
In terms of specifications for insignia, symbols, funeral and memorial services, the manual states that for a category one special provincial official funeral the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — a day before the burial or cremation until the evening of the day of the burial or cremation.
For category two, the national flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — on the day of the burial or cremation until that evening.
Some of the public figures in the industry who have recently been given a special provincial funeral are traditional music icon Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni in 2022, celebrated actor-playwright Winston Ntshona in August 2018 and musician Ray Phiri in 2017.
Ntshona was a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his excellent contribution to theatre and the arts scene in SA.
Former president Jacob Zuma declared the special provincial official funeral for Ray Phiri, a musician and legendary composer, when he died in July 2017. According to the Presidency at the time, Phiri was an internationally acclaimed music legend who contributed immensely to the advancement of the creative arts in SA. Phiri was also honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his sterling contribution to the SA music industry and the successful use of arts as an instrument of social transformation.
Ramaphosa's denial of a state funeral for AKA does not prevent the province from honouring him.
Lesufi said the provincial government would honour AKA by providing law- enforcement personnel, a gravesite at Heroes Acre and a flag for his casket.
“We feel a person of AKA’s stature must receive some form of honour. We will ensure his funeral is befitting.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News