WATCH | Emotionally charged scene at AKA's memorial service as Kairo comforts inconsolable Nadia Nakai

17 February 2023
Nadia Nakai and AKA had been dating for a over a year when AKA was shot dead in Durban.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

There was not a dry eye in sight when the girlfriend of slain musician Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, rapper Nadia Nakai, was overwhelmed by emotion and wept in the arms of her late boyfriend's family and daughter Kairo.

The heartbreak experienced by the family of late rapper was undeniable on Friday as they broke down multiple times during the memorial service of the rapper which took place at the Sandton Convention centre.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on last Friday. The shooting also claimed the life of his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Unable to hide the pain, Nadia broke down during the service and was comforted by the elderly women from AKA's family including AKA's mother Lynn Forbes. After a few minutes, Kairo walked up to Nadia and hugged her lovingly as she rubbed her little hand on her back.

People broke down as they witnessed the moment including Lynn as Kairo gave her “glammy” a kiss on the forehead before she went back to sit next to her mother.

Watch the touching moment below:

Watch other moments from the emotional memorial below:

