SAB shows off shiny first phase of upgrades at Ibhayi Brewery
Completed project will see R510m invested in Bay to ramp up production and add new lines
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 February 2023
Keeping to its pledge of investing R4.5bn into the SA economy, SA Breweries (SAB) has completed the first phase of a R510m investment at its Ibhayi Brewery in Nelson Mandela Bay.
A new brew house and blending plant are being added as the company prepares to kick start its Project Beyond, which will add Flying Fish and Redds to its lines by April...
