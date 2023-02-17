×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SAB shows off shiny first phase of upgrades at Ibhayi Brewery

Completed project will see R510m invested in Bay to ramp up production and add new lines

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 February 2023

Keeping to its pledge of investing R4.5bn into the SA economy, SA Breweries (SAB) has completed the first phase of a R510m investment at its Ibhayi Brewery in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A new brew house and blending plant are being added as the company prepares to kick start its Project Beyond, which will add Flying Fish and Redds to its lines by April...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage

Most Read