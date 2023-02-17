×

News

Municipality goes to Makhanda high court to stop disruptive protests

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 17 February 2023

The fight for basic services, including access to clean water, in Indwe, a small town in the Chris Hani District Municipality near Dordrecht, has led to community leaders being dragged to court.

After several weeks of protests, the Emalahleni Municipality served community leaders with court papers on Monday...

