A total of 26 university student representative councils (SRCs) will receive a donation of R30m from the Motsepe Foundation towards student registration, fees and historical debt.
Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, CEO and co-founder of the Motsepe Foundation, announced it is donating R30m to SRCs to be allocated towards helping students with expenses.
“At a meeting held at the Sandton Sun today [Friday], 25 SRC presidents were joined by their head of student affairs and Yandiza Ndzoyiya, president of the South African Union of Students. Hosted by the Motsepe Foundation as part of its platform, Universities in Dialogue, student leaders met to discuss student funding and other concerns,” said the foundation.
According to the foundation, among the challenges raised were food insecurity faced by students, period poverty and the need for multi-stakeholder partnerships that reduce student living costs while in accredited accommodation.
“The R30m donation by the Motsepe Foundation hopes to encourage support from private and non-profit stakeholders who stand to benefit from an educated and skilled youth population,” it said.
The foundation said the identification of students who need to be supported will be conducted in partnership with SRCs at the 26 universities.
It said it has also allocated 300 new bursaries for students at universities and schools for the 2023 academic year.
Motsepe Foundation donates R30m to 26 universities for student registration, fees and historical debt
