“There is hope for life.”
That is the opinion of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, speaking about search and rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria where than 40,000 people have already died after a devastating earthquake on February 6.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Sooliman takes us behind the scenes of what an operation of this nature entails, his organisation working closely with many others.
Please note, the first bit of the interview has been edited out as it is noisy and inaudible.
LISTEN | Gift of Givers founder talks about Turkey and Syria rescue efforts
Image: Gift of the Givers - Facebook
