×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Gift of Givers founder talks about Turkey and Syria rescue efforts

17 February 2023
Members of Gift of the Givers, SAPS K9 units and fellow Omani searchers have recovered an elderly woman from piles of rubble in Turkey.
RESCUE MISSION: Members of Gift of the Givers, SAPS K9 units and fellow Omani searchers have recovered an elderly woman from piles of rubble in Turkey.
Image: Gift of the Givers - Facebook

“There is hope for life.”

That is the opinion of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, speaking about search and rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria where than 40,000 people have already died after a devastating earthquake on February 6.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Sooliman takes us behind the scenes of what an operation of this nature entails, his organisation working closely with many others. 

Please note, the first bit of the interview has been edited out as it is noisy and inaudible.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

The AKA Memorial
In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane

Most Read