Eastern Cape farmers count losses as more rain expected

Agri SA urges co-operative governance minister to ensure relief funding is distributed in transparent and accountable manner

17 February 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

The recent heavy rains and flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape damaged dams in the Karoo and caused heavy livestock losses — and further downpours are expected in coming days.

In other regions in the eastern parts of the province, farmers are still tallying the damage...

