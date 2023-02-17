Police minister Bheki Cele says the DNA backlog has almost been cleared.
The backlog of more than 241,000 had been reduced to 1,600. “This is a 99.3% reduction in the country’s DNA backlog figures,” Cele said at the release of crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year on Friday.
The building and capacitation of a forensic laboratory in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape had been completed and would relieve pressure on the Western Cape laboratory.
“As of today [Friday], the SAPS and National Prosecuting Authority project has resulted in 25,599 prioritised gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF] related court-ready cases which have been successfully enrolled.”
Cele said the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act, also referred to as the DNA Act, will come into effect on March 3.
The act was a crucial weapon in the fight against GBVF, specifically in the identification of offenders. “This legislation will remove serial rapists from our streets,” Cele said.
CRIME STATS | SAPS has reduced DNA backlog to 1,600 cases, says Cele
Police minister says 99% of backlog cleared
Image: Freddy Mavunda
From October to December 2022, 4,992 suspects were arrested for GBVF-related crimes.
“During the same period, 71 accused were handed 89 life sentences. 219 were sentenced [to] from one to nine years' imprisonment, and 143 were sentenced [to] between 10 and 19 years' imprisonment.”
Discussions were under way within the security cluster to “tighten the gaps and loopholes” in the criminal justice system.
“This includes the bail regime and the role parolees and ex-offenders are playing in the safety of citizens. We all agree punishment should fit the crime and the justice system and law enforcement should collaborate better.”
South Africa's “porous borders”, which directly affect policing, were also receiving attention. More than 13,000 illegal immigrants were arrested, he said.
“The SAPS management and this ministry have also had promising engagements with our counterparts from Lesotho and Mozambique about cross-border crimes and intensifying our collaboration on policing interventions.”
