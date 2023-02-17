Motorists must brace themselves for significant fuel price increases in March, with petrol set to rise by up to R1.28/l and diesel by 37c.
According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the price of 93 unleaded petrol is due to rise R1.28/l on March 1, with 95 unleaded set for a R1.22/l increase. Both grades of diesel (50ppm and 500ppm) are set to rise 37c/l.
These are preliminary figures and may change by the end of the month, depending on the rand-dollar exchange rate and international oil prices.
The year started on a positive note for motorists with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February this was followed by a 28c/l increase in the petrol price and a rise of 9c/l in the wholesale price of 500ppm diesel, while 50ppm diesel decreased by 1c/l.
Inland prices of fuel are R21.38/l for 93 unleaded and R21.68 for 95 unleaded. Diesel 500ppm costs R21.32 and diesel 50ppm is R21.41.
Brace for fuel price increases in March
Mid-month data suggests more than R1 per litre hike for petrol
